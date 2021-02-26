JPMC inquiry reveals woman gave birth to one child not twins

KARACHI: The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) inquiry report has revealed that the woman gave birth to one child not twins, ARY News reported

Ealier this week, it was reported that a newborn baby reportedly went missing from JPMC.

According to the findings of the report, the woman actually gave birth to a single child, not to twins which can be clearly seen in the first ultrasound scan report of the woman from Mirpurkhas.

The confusion was occurred due to ultrasound scan reports performed by the woman from two different laboratories.

The doctor who conducted the second ultrasound of the woman declared innocent. The report of the second ultrasound scan was declared wrong as the weight of the child, MR number, name of the patient, and doctor’s identification were not clear.

It was further said that the parents went through mental exertion due to the wrong report of the woman and added that Jinnah hospital is not responsible for anyreport.

