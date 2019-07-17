ISLAMABAD: After the arrest of main suspect Mian Tariq, who made the purported video of judge Arshad Malik another suspect emerged in Judge Arshad Malik video blackmailing scandal, ARY News reported.

According to details, a new suspect, Mian Raza emerged behind Judge Arshad Malik video scandal who purchased video from Mian Tariq.

Sources said the Judge in his application stated that he was asked to help in cases against Nawaz Sharif through blackmailing.

“I was performing my duties as Additional and Session Judge in Multan from 2000 to 2003 and during that time my immoral videos were recorded by Mian Tariq,” said Arshad Malik.

Judge Arshad Malik stated that he shocked when he saw the PML-N leaders doing a press conference against him.

Earlier today, the main suspects, Mian Tariq, who made the purported video of judge Arshad Malik was arrested on Wednesday by the cyber wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Sources told ARY News that the alleged video was recovered from Mian Tariq’s house and its forensics has already been carried out by the authorities.

Mian Tariq was trying to flee to Dubai but the FIA caught him, added sources.

The law ministry on Monday issued the notification stipulating the removal of Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik from his post.

Last Friday, the Islamabad High Court decided to remove accountability court judge Arshad Malik from his post. A spokesperson of the law ministry announced the decision of the judge’s removal in light of the ongoing ‘video leak’ controversy till a decision on the controversy is revealed.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

