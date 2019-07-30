Judge video scandal: IHC bars FIA from arresting Nasir Janjua

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Nasir Janjua, one of the main accused of the video scandal involving former accountability judge Arshad Malik.

At the outset of the hearing, Janjua’s counsel Qamar Afzal in his arguments said his client has the bail for today, he cannot be arrested in this regard.

He said the FIA team is waiting outside the court to arrest his client, but he has bail till 12 midnight.

The court later extended his bail for a day and asked the FIA not to arrest him.

Last week, Janjua had filed a petition in the IHC seeking pre-arrest bail in case of blackmailing the accountability court judge.

Read more: Prime accused in Judge Arshad Malik blackmailing case seeks bail before arrest

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

Comments

comments