Judge video scandal: Uzma Bukhari excuses herself from appearing before FIA

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari excused herself from appearing before the team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in judge video scandal case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N stalwart was asked to appear before the FIA team along with another party leader Pervez Rasheed in the video scandal today.

Uzma Bukhari in her plea submitted in the FIA office through her lawyer, stated that she is unable to appear before it today, as she is currently abroad.

“I will appear before the FIA team after landing back in the country”, she stated in her plea.

The PML-N leader has also dispatched copy of her passport to the FIA team through courier service.

Earlier on December 27, PML-N Deputy Secretary Atta Ullah Tarar had appeared before Federal Investigation Agency in judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

Read more: FIA raids PML-N central secretariat in Lahore: sources

On the occasion, dozens of PML-N activists chanted slogans in the favor of party’s deputy secretary.

Earlier, FIA team had raided the Model Town central office of PML-N in Lahore and had seized key records in connection with the judge video scandal.

During the action, FIA took into custody hardware of a computer from the Central Secretariat Office of PML-N in Model Town.

Comments

comments