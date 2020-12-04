KASUR: A group of ten Pattoki tehsil court judges have signed up for leaves on Friday in protest to mistreatment meted out on one female judge by a senior lawyer, ARY News reported.

According to the details, president of Pattoki bar association, Mudassir Naeem Bhatti blurted out expletives to a female judge of Pattoki tehsil court while he also brawled with another civil judge.



The judges claim, reportedly, that Bhatti was drunk and that he said expletives and misbehaved with the female judge while intoxicated.

The scene has reported to have transpired on Thursday in protest to which a group of ten judges have applied for holidays from work as their comrade had to bear mistreatment of a lawyer who they say was inebriated.

These 10 judges have reportedly stopped discharging their duties already in a bid to protest the abusive conduct and slander of their ally judge.

Separately to have eventuated today in Punjab, at least one person lost life and seven sustained wounds following a bomb explosion near Pir Wadahi bus stand in Rawalpindi.

One person has died and seven people got injured in the blast, said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer, adding that it was a time-device explosion as explosives were planted inside a rickshaw.

The wounded persons have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue officials. RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmer, CPO Ahsan Younus and SP Rai Mazhar visited the wounded persons to inquire about their health condition.

