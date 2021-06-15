Judicial commission to decide on permanent status of PHC judges on July 06

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to decide on the permanent appointment of three additional judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the judicial commission meeting was summoned on July 06 by CJP Gulzar Ahmed to discuss a recommendation from Chief Justice PHC seeking the permanent appointment of three additional judges.

The judicial commission will review the performance of the three judges during the meeting, they said. The judges who are recommended for the permanent status included Justice Naeem Anwar, Justice Sahibzada Asad Ullah, Justice Waqar Ahmed.

In August 2019, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan has recommended three names for the appointment of additional judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The commission suggested three names for the position of additional judges in the Sindh High Court including judge Rashida Asad, Abdul Mobeen Lakho, Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali while Barrister Umar Soomro was dropped from the list.

The suggestion was made after consultation during a session of the commission under the chair of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

The judges’ appointments will get final approval by the concerned parliamentary committee in the next 14 days, sources added.

Comments

comments