Judicial Commission suggests names for SHC additional judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has recommended three names for the appointment of additional judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC), citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The commission suggested three names for the position of additional judges in the Sindh High Court including judge Rashida Asad, Abdul Mobeen Lakho, Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali while Barrister Umar Soomro was dropped from the list, sources said.

The suggestion was made after consultation during a session of the commission under the chair of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

The judges’ appointments will get final approval by the concerned parliamentary committee in the next 14 days, sources added.

Earlier on July 1, an important session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had failed to reach an agreement over the names presented for the appointment of judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had chaired SJC session to review names suggested by the LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan for their appointments as high court’s judges.

However, the council’s session was concluded without making any decision over the recommended names. The LHC chief justice was asked to present a new list of names for judges’ appointments.

Sources said that LHC CJ had forwarded a list of judges for their appointments after consultations that include:

Khalid Mehmood, Malik Waqar, Advocate Asif Saeed Rana, former judget Abdul Rehman Aurangzaib, Advocate Zubair Khalid, Mushtaq Mohal, Advocate Nasir Mehmood, Barrister Waheed Khan, Humayun Imtiaz.

The LHC CJ also recommended names of some Sessions’ Judges including Shakeel Ahmed, Safdar Salim and Shakeel Ahmed.

