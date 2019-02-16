Senior civil judge for judicial inquiry of Sahiwal incident appointed

LAHORE: Shakeel Goraya was on Saturday appointed as a senior civil judge for judicial inquiry of Sahiwal police encounter incident, ARY News reported.

The senior civil judge conducting judicial inquiry into Sahiwal incident has summoned both the parties on February 18.

Shakeel Goraya will submit the inquiry report to the high court in one month.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had on Thursday ordered to conduct a judicial inquiry into the alleged police encounter, and sought its report within 30 days.

Earlier in January, a shootout of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had claimed the lives of four people – including three members of a family.

Read More: LHC orders judicial inquiry into Sahiwal killings

A two member bench headed by Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim, took up the case, in which Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Aijaz Shah, heirs of the victims and their lawyers appeared before it.

As the hearing went underway, Shah presented a progress report on the incident, and informed the court that statements of seven eye-witnesses were recorded.

To this, the bench sought an explanation about the list of witnesses provided by the LHC in the case.

The chief justice of LHC remarked that the JIT has not bothered to record statements of the eye witnesses mentioned by the high court, “Is this the way to obey court orders?” he angrily said.

“The way you are working on the case is disappointing,” Justice Sadaqat Ali said to the JIT.

After receiving ‘unsatisfactory’ responses of Aijaz Shah into the probe, Justice Shamim directed the sessions judge in Sahiwal to appoint a magistrate for the inquiry and ensure to submit its report within 30 days.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until February 18.

Comments

comments