JUI-F gathered people in Islamabad on basis of baseless propaganda: Noorul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) gathered people in Islamabad on basis of baseless propaganda, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Noorul Haq Qadri said, “Using religion card for politics is unproductive.” He clarified that talks of recognizing Israel were false and were being used as part of the propaganda campaign against the incumbent government.

Qadri urged the march organizers to end their protest to save the people from trouble.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare country on the pattern of state of Madina. He said Eid Milad ul Nabi celebrations will be held with religious zeal and in a befitting manner.

The minister said the government was making efforts to resolve the situation peacefully to end the protest march.

He said the government strongly believed in protection and rights of minorities and opening of Kartarpur Corridor is a testament to the fact.

Read More: Rain, cold weather: PM orders relief, assistance to Azadi March participants

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of suffering of the participants in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led Azadi March and directed Islamabad authorities to make an assessment for relief and assistance to them.

PM Imran Khan in his latest Twitter message had said that he had directed the chairman of Capital Development Authority to visit the sit-in site for assessing the situation in order to provide relief and assistance to the Azadi March participants following rain and changing weather conditions.

Comments

comments