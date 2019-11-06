Rain, cold weather: PM orders relief, assistance to Azadi March participants

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of suffering of the participants in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led Azadi March and directed Islamabad authorities to make an assessment for relief and assistance to them.

PM Imran Khan in his latest Twitter message said that he has directed the chairman of Capital Development Authority to visit the sit-in site for assessing the situation in order to provide relief and assistance to the Azadi March participants following rain and changing weather conditions.

The tweet stated, “I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants with the onset of rain and changing weather conditions.”

Earlier on late Tuesday night, the participants of the Azadi March faced severe difficulties following a spell of rainfall with the strong wind in the federal capital which changed the weather condition to cold.

The JUI-F activists were seen finding a safe location amid the rainfall as their camps failed to save them from the heavy downpour and cold weather.

Ali Zaidi, the federal minister for maritime affairs, criticised the JUI-F leadership in his tweet by saying, “Rain, thunder storms, cold-wave hits islamabad tonight. The poor people at the Azadi March are suffering while their leadership enjoys the comfort of their cozy homes. Sad state of affairs!”

