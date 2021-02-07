JUI-F decides to challenge Senate open vote ordinance in court

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to stop the government from holding upcoming Senate polls through open ballot, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to challenge the Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 in the court, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, JUI-F’s Central Deputy Secretary Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan said that his party will move the court against the presidential ordinance. He maintained that they were consulting with legal and constitutional experts in this regard.

JUI-F’s central general council has been convened on 2nd of March in Sukkur to discuss the current political situation of the county, he said, adding that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will brief the meeting.

Read More: President Alvi signs ordinance for Senate elections through open vote

Earlier on February 6, President Dr Arif Alvi had signed Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 that would pave way for the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot.

According to the Ordinance, a copy of which available with ARY News, changes had been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Constitution.

Amendment of section 81, Act XXXIII of 2017 – “In the Elections Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017) in section 81, in sub-section (1), for the word “an”, the expression “subject to section 122, an” shall be substituted.

