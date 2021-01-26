JUI-F chief’s brother Ziaur Rehman appears before NAB investigators

PESHAWAR: The younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ziaur Rehman, has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigators today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Ziaur Rehman has been summoned by NAB for the second time. He is facing allegations of assets beyond income, illegal appointments and misuse of power.

Earlier, the anti-corruption watchdog Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had issued a call-up notice to Ziaur Rehman to appear before its investigators on January 26.

Moreover, the former chief secretary Sahibzada Riaz Noor, former secretary establishment Sahib Jaan, former secretary governor Ahmed Hanif Orakzai had also been issued call-up notices by the anti-corruption watchdog.

Read: Fazlur Rehman dares NAB to send questionnaire to him

The bureau is probing into the illegal inclusion of Fazlur Rehman’s brother Ziaur Rehman in KP Provincial Management Service (PMS) in 2007.

Ex-chief secretary and former secretary establishment had been summoned on January 27 and 28 respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had launched two separate inquiries against JUI-F supremo Fazlur Rehman. The son-in-law of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also summoned by the bureau on January 28, whereas, a close aide of the JUI-F chief, Moosa Khan, had already been arrested by NAB.

