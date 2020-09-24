NAB arrests JUI-F leader Moosa Khan in Peshawar
PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Moosa Khan in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Thursday.
Moosa Khan was taken into custody by the NAB from Matni, yesterday. Sources privy to the development said that the JUI-F stalwart would be presented before an accountability court for his remand.
Khan is member of JUI-F’s central council and Ameer of Tehsil Paharpur.
On September 22, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 1 in assets beyond means case, said sources.
According to sources, the accountability watchdog has initiated an inquiry against JUI-F chief in assets beyond means case.
The sources within NAB said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been directed to appear before the NAB officials at its Hayatabad office.