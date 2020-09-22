NAB summons JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Oct 1: sources  

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 1 in assets beyond means case, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the accountability watchdog has initiated an inquiry against JUI-F chief in assets beyond means case.

The sources within NAB said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been directed to appear before the NAB officials at its Hayatabad office.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on September 18 said that they have no association with any political party, group or an individual and they strictly believe in the policy of accountability for all.

“Our association is only with the state of Pakistan,” he said adding that they are striving to get rid of corruption and recover the looted amount.

The chairman said this in the backdrop of a meeting held today at the NAB headquarters, where it was decided to file appeals for cancellation of bails in various high profile cases.

Read More: APC announces protests under ‘Pakistan Democratic Movement’ banner

The appeals would be filed after acquiring attested copies of the bail from the concerned courts.

The NAB meeting reviewed cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Qaim Ali Shah, Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Agha Siraj Durrani and several other political leaders.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made in the probe regarding embezzlement in Modaraba scandal case, Bank of Khyber case, Malam Jabba Billion Tree Tsunami project, National Testing Services (NTS) case, sugar mill scandal and others.

The accountability watchdog also mulled over the progress so far made in a probe against K-Electric.

Comments

comments