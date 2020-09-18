NAB decides to file appeals for cancellation of bails in high-profile cases

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday said that they have no association with any political party, group or an individual as they strictly believe in the policy of accountability for all, ARY NEWS reported.

“Our association is only with the state of Pakistan,” he said adding that they are striving to get rid of corruption and recover the looted amount.

The chairman said this in the backdrop of a meeting held today at the NAB headquarters, where it was decided to file appeals for cancellation of bails in various high profile cases.

The appeals would be filed after acquiring attested copies of the bail from the concerned courts.

The NAB meeting reviewed cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Qaim Ali Shah, Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Agha Siraj Durrani and several other political leaders.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made in the probe regarding embezzlement in Modaraba scandal case, Bank of Khyber case, Malam Jabba Billion Tree Tsunami project, National Testing Services (NTS) case, sugar mill scandal and others.

The accountability watchdog also mulled over the progress so far made in a probe against K-Electric.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 13, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that the accountability watchdog received 53,643 complaints during the year 2019 and successfully resolved 42,760 of them.

“In 2018, we received 48,591 complaints and addressed all of them,” the NAB chairman said adding that the rise in complaints depicts confidence of the masses on the accountability watchdog.

The chairman NAB further said that the conviction rate in NAB cases currently stood at 68.8 percent and since its formation, the accountability watchdog has recovered the looted amount of Rs 466.069 billion.

