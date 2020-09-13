NAB recovered Rs 363 billion during last two years, says Javed Iqbal  

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that bringing cases of white-collar crimes and mega corruption cases to a conclusion was among their top priority, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the accountability watchdog received 53,643 complaints during the year 2019 and successfully resolved 42,760 of them.

“In 2018, we received 48,591 complaints and addressed all of them,” the NAB chairman said adding that the rise in complaints depicts confidence of the masses on the accountability watchdog.

He said that 1,308 complaints, 1,686 inquiries, and 609 investigations were resolved during the past year. “We have recovered Rs363 billion during the last two years and submitted them to the national exchequer,” Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said.

The chairman NAB further said that the conviction rate in NAB cases currently stood at 68.8 percent and since its formation, the accountability watchdog has recovered the looted amount of Rs 466.069 billion.

He said that they had devised a system of joint investigation team besides also setting up a forensic science lab in Rawalpindi to expedite probe into the cases. The lab has the facility of digital forensics, assessment of the authenticity of documents, and fingerprints verification process, he said.

He further said that an MOU was also signed with China from the perspective of the CPEC project aimed at learning from the expertise of both sides in dealing with corrupt practices.

