JUI-F decides to distance itself from PML-N, PPP

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday decided to distance his party from opposition parties alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The decision comes after re-conciliatory politics from both the major political parties of the country. Fazalur Rehman was having issues with both PML-N and the PPP over their lack of support in Azadi March.

The JUI-F chief has formed a new opposition parties alliance comprising six parties including, JUI, National Party, Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadees, Pakhunkhuwa Mili Awam Party, Qaumi Watan Party and Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to launch another protest movement against the incumbent government. The opposition alliance will hold a public gathering on February 23 in Karachi.

The chief of JUI-F will hold meetings with the religious scholars and caretakers of the madresah from February 6.

Earlier on January 13, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was reportedly gearing up for round two of protests against the incumbent government, sources privy to the development had claimed.

It was being said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was rallying his troops for another go at a protest campaign against the current government.

According to further details, JUIF had planned to start a large scale awareness and rejuvenation campaign across the country to reinstall the passion party workers of Jamiat had at the time of the first series of protests against the PTI-led government.

