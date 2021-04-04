JUI-F forms alliance with PTI to give tough time to PPP in Larkana

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday formed an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Movement (GDA) in Larkana to give tough time to PPP in its stronghold, ARY News reported.

As per details, JUI-F, which is campaigning against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from the platform of the PDM, made an alliance with PTI and GDA in Larkana against PPP.

The new alliance has been named “Larkana Awami Ittihad”.

The alliance includes PTI leader Ammer Buz Bhutto, Allah Bux Inter, GDA’s Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi and Safdar Abbasi.

The newly formed alliance also announced extending the scope of the campaign against PPP in the entire Larkana division.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had claimed on April 2 that the JUI-F sided with the “establishment” and opposed the PPP in 2019 Larkana by-election but despite that they accepted Fazl as leader of the PDM.

It is pertinent to mention here that GDA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) joint candidate, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, had won the by-election in Larkana back in 2019.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate had support from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

