LARKANA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed-Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate Moazam Ali Abbasi in Larkana by-election, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali elected from PS-11 constituency of Larkana in August for not showing his assets.

The election campaign is underway in full swing for the by-polls in Larkana, which will be held on October 17.

PPP Sindh asks Maulana Fazlur Rehman to clarify position

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed displeasure over the decision of JUI-F to support the GDA candidate in PS-11 Larkana by-election.

President Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khoro has asked JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to clarify his party’s position over Larkana by-election.

“It is a dual policy of JUI-F to be PTI’s opponent in the center and an ally in Sindh. PPP is facilitating JUI-F for Azadi march in Sindh on the directives of Chairman PPP. JUI-F is getting all possible help from the Sindh government for its Azadi march but is campaigning against PPP in the by-elections,” said Khoro.

Read More: PS-11 by-polls: ECP takes notice of Bilawal’s rally in Larkana

Election campaign in full swing

PPP held many public gatherings and also took out a rally in Larkana yesterday which was led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Several candidates are taking part in Larkana by-election, but a tight contest is expected between candidates of PPP and GDA. PPP has fielded Jameel Soomro, while Moazam Ali is a candidate for GDA.

Registered votes

The provincial constituency PS-11 has total 1,52,614 registered voters including 83,016 male and 69,598 female voters.

The election commission has established a total of 138 polling stations for the upcoming by-election in the constituency with 43 polling stations each for male and female, while 52 joint polling stations for men and women voters.

A three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had ordered re-election in the provincial constituency.

Read more: ECP to hold by-election in Larkana’s PS-11 on Oct 17

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Moazam Ali was elected from PS-11 (Larkana-II) constituency in July 2018 general elections.

The apex court disqualified Moazam Ali for failing to declare his assets.

Comments

comments