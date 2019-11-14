ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is going to implement its Plan B of Azadi March from today (Thursday) by blocking major roads across the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, JUI-F has finalized preparations to block highways in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

While addressing the Azadi March participants in Islamabad, Yesterday, JUI-Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while announcing to end Islamabad sit-in said to expand protests across the country according to our Plan B.

He had appealed workers of JUI-F to come on streets and record a protest as Plan-B of the party.

The JUI-F held a consultative meeting in Islamabad under Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman today, where it devised its future strategy.

JUI workers on Wednesday morning had blocked the Chaman-Quetta highway causing hundreds of vehicles to trap in a traffic jam.

Read more: JUI-F workers stage sit-ins at Quetta-Chaman road, Jacobabad bypass

The religious party’s workers also staged a sit-in at Jamali Bypass in Jacobabad district of Sindh suspending vehicular traffic between Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

The party workers were arriving at the place of the protest over the call of the central leadership of JUI-F.

“We have staged a sit-in on the call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and would continue it on his command,” the workers at the site of the protest had said.

The protest at the point caused a massive traffic jam, according to local people.

