JUI-F workers stage sit-ins at Quetta-Chaman road, Jacobabad bypass

ISLAMABAD: It seems the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has set in motion its Plan B of the protest against the government before a formal announcement as party workers have reportedly staged sit-ins at some places.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to address the party’s sit-in in Islamabad today for an important announcement, his brother Maulana Ataur Rehman told the media after reaching to the venue of the protest.

JUI workers this morning blocked the Chaman-Quetta highway causing hundreds of vehicles to trap in a traffic jam.

The religious party’s workers also staged a sit-in at Jamali Bypass in Jacobabad district of Sindh today suspending vehicular traffic between Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

The party workers were arriving at the place of the protest over the call of the central leadership of JUI-F.

“We have staged sit-on on the call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and will continue it on his command,” the workers at the site of protest said.

The protest at the point has caused massive traffic jam, according to local people.

Addressing participants of the Islamabad sit-in, JUI-F chief yesterday promised to unveil details of the plan on Wednesday (today), which would also come into effect on the same day.

According to reports, the party leadership yesterday decided to block key highways and roads across the country and continue with its march. The plan also includes shutter-down strikes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi to mount pressure on the government.

Earlier on Tuesday, DIG South Karachi Sharjeel Kharal in a letter to SSP South and City Police cautioned that the JUI-F can hold protest demonstrations in Karachi.

The political party could stage sit-ins at five places in the southern part of the metropolis, the letter said.

The DIG South ordered the police officers to boost surveillance and patrolling to tackle likely protest sit-ins. The letter also urged foolproof security measures to meet any untoward situation.

