LAHORE: PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq has come in for a lot of flak for his controversial statement on Indian pilot Abhinandan’s release. His accusatory remarks on the floor of the National Assembly have also caused rifts in opposition ranks.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, a leader of the JUI-F part of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), not only strongly condemned the statement but termed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif “aasteen ka saanp” (snake in the grass).

Those who bring such people to power are equally responsible, he thundered. There is a limit to everything, he said, referring to the PML-N supremo’s critique of state institutions.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Ayaz Sadiq at the latter’s residence in Lahore.

Speaking to media alongside the JUI-F chief after the meeting, the PML-N leader said he stands by his comments and added his statement was distorted to give a particular colour. Neither he nor anybody has the right to bill him or anyone else a traitor, he opined.

Sadiq said they will give India a befitting response as they have always done. “My comments were given political colour, which didn’t benefit Pakistan. An effort was made to promote one narrative in India,” he said.

“Linking my statement with Pakistan Army is a disservice to the country,” he said, explaining that he had referred to the government in his statement that was misquoted. Putting up banners against him is no service to the country either, he added.

Having previously served on key positions, the PML-N leader said he knew many secrets but neither has he given any irresponsible statement before nor will do so in future.

When asked whether he will apologise over his statement, Ayaz Sadiq said: “I have not done anything wrong that I have to apologise for.”

