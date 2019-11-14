JUI-F moves ahead with its Plan B of protest, starts sit-ins across country

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F)has started implementing its Plan B of the protest with sit-ins at various key points across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The party workers today blocked the Hub River road in Karachi for vehicular traffic. The disruption of traffic by the JUI-F workers has suspended traffic between Sindh and Balochistan provinces causing hardships for the passengers.

The JUI-F while winding up its sit-in in Islamabad on Wednesday finalized preparations to block highways in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The party workers blocked the National Highway in Sukkur and staged a sit-in in Ghotki which suspended traffic flow at the highway.

The party’s protesting workers blocked the Karakoram Highway at the point of Chhatar Plain in Mansehra suspending vehicular movement and creating headache for the passengers.

The party’s activists also closed Indus Highway Bannu link road for traffic, the workers also blocked the main highway for traffic at Pull Chowki.

JUI-F workers also closed the G.T. Road for traffic at Hakeemabad in Nowshera district, according to reports.

While addressing the Azadi March participants in Islamabad, Yesterday, JUI-Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to end Islamabad sit-in said to expand protests across the country according to his party’s Plan B for protest.

He had appealed workers of JUI-F to come on streets and record a protest as Plan-B of the party.

JUI workers on Wednesday morning had blocked the Chaman-Quetta highway causing hundreds of vehicles to trap in a traffic jam.

The religious party’s workers also staged a sit-in at Jamali Bypass in Jacobabad district of Sindh suspending vehicular traffic between Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

The protest at the point caused a massive traffic jam, according to local people.

Comments

comments