JUI-F mulls Plan B after Islamabad protest, with likely sit-ins in Karachi

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leadership in a consultative session on Tuesday discussed the Plan B of its anti-government protest, citing sources, ARY News reported.

According to party sources, the party has finalized its Plan B and decided to continue the protest sit-in in Islamabad.

The roads will remain blocked and a key announcement is expected from the party today.

The JUI-F will also take other opposition parties into confidence over its strategy.

Under its Plan B Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman led party will likely to extend its protest against the government by holding sit-ins in Karachi, the economic hub of the country.

According to a letter of DIG South Karachi Sharjeel Kharal addressed to SSP South and City Police, JUI-F can hold protest demonstrations in Karachi.

The political party could likely to organize sit-ins at five places in southern part of the metropolis, the police chief letter said.

DIG South has ordered the police officers in letter to boost police surveillance and patrolling to tackle likely protest sit-ins.

The letter also urged for foolproof security measures to meet any untoward situation.

The protest sit-ins could be organized at 13 strategic points in the city including five each in southern and western parts of Karachi, while three in east zone of the city, according to the sources.

