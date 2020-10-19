‘JUI-F played role in toppling PML-N’s Balochistan govt’  

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Monday lamented the multi-party alliance of the opposition parties under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and blamed that they only remember Balochistan to serve their political interests, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser on Monday alongside other Balochistan cabinet members and MPAs, provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi said that the PML-N had not given a single project to the province during its tenure.

“They had tried their best to loot the resources of Balochistan previously and now they are trying to play politics on the provincial issues for their political gains,” he said.

He said that the masses have rejected the opposition leadership and now there is no space for their narrative. “Why you forget about the grievances of Balochistan after coming into power,” Zahoor Buledi asked.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Assembly lawmaker Mubeen Khan Khilji said that history shows that the opposition parties which are now united for their vested interests have fought against each other in the past.

Read More: CJP Gulzar Ahmed encourages Balochistan people to file petitions on grievances

“The last government of the PML-N in Balochistan was toppled with the support of the JUI-F [Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl],” he said and further added that PPP President Asif Zardari also said that the God would not forgive them if they would leave Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the ongoing alliance of the opposition parties was only aimed at fulfilling their interests. “The government is going nowhere and will complete its tenure as they have fulfilled the commitment with the masses,” he said.

Comments

comments