JUI-F chief wants to sabotage Kashmir Solidarity Day: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday alleged that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was making efforts to sabotage Kashmir Solidarity Day, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Dr Firdous warned JUI-F chief against erecting private militia to fight with the state and added that it was a violation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Speaking on the occasion, She said that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was also a stakeholder of NAP. Dr Firdous maintained that PEMRA was an autonomous body which takes decisions on its own without any government influence.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to form a committee under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to hold talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while briefing media about the core committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had said that the meeting was decided to constitute a committee to hold dialogues with JUI-F.

“Defence Minister Pervez Khattak-led committee will hold negotiations with JUI-F to defuse political tension and restrain it from holding Azadi March,” he had added.

FM Qureshi had said that Pakistan was fighting Kashmir’s case at international forums and striving hard to address the economic issues.

