Govt to form committee for talks with JUI-F: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to form a committee under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to hold talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while briefing media about the core committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the meeting has decided to constitute a committee to hold dialogues with JUI-F.

“Defence Minister Pervez Khattak-led committee will hold negotiations with JUI-F to defuse political tension and restrain it from holding Azadi March,” he added.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was fighting Kashmir’s case at international forums and striving hard to address the economic issues.

“Pakistan will continue its diplomatic support for their cause and raise the matter on all relevant forums.”

“Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistan in this time of dire need. We should give a strong message to the world over Kashmir issue by showing unity,” he added.

The foreign minister said that the meeting has also decided to conduct local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab without delay.

“The first phase of local government elections will start from February 2020. The government wants to solve grass-root issues at grass root levels,” he continued.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan presiding over a meeting in Islamabad and reviewed overall law and order situation in the country.

The meeting discussed the internal security situation of the country and measures for the protection of lives and properties of the people.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about security arrangements for foreign heads of states visiting Pakistan in the coming days.

