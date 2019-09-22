Maulana Fazlur Rehman says date to be finalised soon for Islamabad march

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that the date the anti-government march in the federal capital Islamabad will be decided soon, ARY News reported.

In his latest statement, Maulana Fazl claimed that the Islamabad march will be participated by all political parties, adding that the protestors will remain peaceful in the upcoming demonstration.

He said that the date will be finalised after consultation with the opposition parties. The JUI-F supremo said that they [opposition] will not give any NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He alleged that the present government has sold out the Kashmir and it is creating drama now.

However, the opposition leadership is completely divided over the plan to lockdown the federal capital as the major political party’s chief, Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced September 11 that PPP will not join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JIU-F) upcoming anti-government march in Islamabad.

“I will be touring the country as [JUI-F chief] Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be in Islamabad,” he told the media. However, he said, his party would continue extending moral and political support to the JUI-F chief on the issues he raises.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP is ready to endure all sort of oppression but would never give up its democratic approach. “The PPP is a party of ideological principles and will never back down from its standpoint,” he said.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Ahsan Iqbal had announced September 26, that his political party was set to march alongside Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his bid to lock down Islamabad as a protest against the incumbent government.

The statement came forth after Maulana Fazlur Rehman paid a visit to President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president, Shehbaz Sharif, in an effort to appease and gain the support of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly for his upcoming sit-in protest under the name of ‘Azadi March’.

Earlier on September 15, Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman had said that his party does indeed plans to lock down the capital to register their protest against the present government and its policies.

While explaining his intention behind the protest, the JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vice President and brother of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ataur Rehman, said that they look to show their dissent against them by means of the protest as the current government and its political apparatus have failed.

