ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has released Thursday its report on the assessment of Pakistani steps taken to deliver on its promises to resolve the global community concerns over how financial matters are handled in Pakistan which the watchdog has commended, ARY News reported.

Pakistan has delivered on 24 of the total 27 agenda point of FAFT which it said islaudible. It has worked on countering terrorism financing a great deal, said the watchdog, adding the law enforcment agencies in the country have duly pointed to all attempts at terrorism financing.

The watchdog further noted Pakistan not only barred the movement of all the listed men in global list of terrorists but also kept a check on their accounts and channels.

FATF is likely to hold its next session in June later this year.

READ ALSO: Pakistan rejects India’s malicious statement linking UN-designated individual with FATF

Taking to Twitter to announce the developments today, the federal minister Hammad Azhar said the country has completed almost 90% of its current FATF action-plan “with 24 out of 27 items rated as ‘largely addressed’ and remaining 3 items ‘partially addressed”.

Pakistan has completed almost 90% of its current FATF action-plan with 24 out of 27 items rated as ‘largely addressed’ and remaining 3 items ‘partially addressed’. FATF has acknowledged Pak’s high level political commitment since 2018 that led to significant progress. 1/3 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) February 25, 2021

He said the terror-financing watchdog has acknowledged country’s high level political commitment since 2018 that has led to “significant progress”.

Comments

comments