Pakistan rejects India’s malicious statement linking UN-designated individual with FATF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected the malicious statement by the Indian ministry of external affairs regarding the conviction of a UN-designated individual by an anti-terrorism court in the country, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that India has no locus standi to comment on the independent judicial mechanisms of Pakistan. In this regard the only ‘compliance’ that interests Pakistan is abiding by its own statutes and fulfillment of its international obligations.

He said the investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of the effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences.

The spokesperson said India’s assertions to link Pakistan’s due legal process with FATF are unfortunate. “It is yet another Indian attempt to politicize FATF and use its processes against Pakistan.”

Read More: Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi gets 15-year jail term in illegal funding case

Pakistan reiterates its commitment to impartiality, confidentiality and technical nature of the FATF process, read the statement.

He said Indian insinuations against Pakistan are in fact a vain attempt to conceal its failures to bring to justice those blatantly involved in state terrorism and brutal suppression against the subjugated people of occupied Kashmir and other minority communities.

The spokes person said that India would do well to put its own house in order and rein in its terror infrastructure that is aimed at destabilizing India’s neighboring countries in order to fulfill the extremist agenda of the RSS-BJP regime.

He said that they expect the UN counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of concrete evidence provided by Pakistan; urge India to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and play their part in securing the dismantling of the Indian terrorist infrastructure.

