Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi gets 15-year jail term in illegal funding case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has awarded 15-year jail term to the leader of a banned outfit, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, besides imposing a fine of Rs300,000 in illegal funding case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued its written verdict against Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi today.

The member of the outlawed organisation has been awarded 15-year jail term and a fine of Rs300,000 under three different sections after finding him guilty in illegal funding.

He has been pronounced imprisonment five years each in the case under three different sector.

The verdict stated that Lakhvi will face six-month imprisonment over failure to pay fine. The court directed the jail superintendent to take his custody besides restricting him to ensure the security of Lakhvi.

It further stated that Lakhvi will be kept imprisoned in the light of the verdict until the pronouncement of new orders.

Earlier on January 2, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested an alleged member of a banned outfit Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi during a raid conducted in Lahore.

The CTD spokesperson had said that Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested during a raid over allegedly financing terrorists. A case was registered against Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi at CTD Lahore Station.

The suspect was running a dispensary by the funds collected for carrying out terrorist attacks, whereas, the investigators found traces against him for also using the money for personal expenditures by Zakiur Rehman, said CTD.

The suspected terror financer was also nominated by the United Nations in its list of suspected terrorists for being associated with an outlawed outfit, said CTD adding that the suspect will face trial in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

