Justice Faez Isa reference: SC asked to delay proceedings for three weeks 

ISLAMABAD: The federal authorities on Friday sought a three weeks delay into the ongoing proceedings of a reference filed against the incumbent apex court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa at the Supreme Court after the outgoing Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from his post, ARY NEWS reported.

A plea filed in the top court from the Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman asked the bench to postpone the proceedings.

It said that the Attorney General Anwar Mansoor has resigned from his post and the process is undergoing to appoint a new official in his place. “The case shall be postponed for three weeks in the wake of the process to appoint a new attorney general,” it said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan decided to appoint Khalid Jawed as new attorney general of Pakistan (AGP).

According to PM House, premier Khan has directed law ministry to send summary seeking Jawed’s appointment as new attorney general today to the Presidency for the approval.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter message on Thursday night, had revealed the decision of the federal government for AG’s appointment after the position went vacant post-resignation of Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned from his post on Thursday citing demand of the same from Pakistan Bar Council as the reason behind the decision.

Speaking to ARY News, Anwar Mansoor Khan had confirmed that he has resigned and submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

“I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan,” the resignation letter, available with ARY News reads.

Comments

comments