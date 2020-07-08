Justice for Zahra: Journalist Ali Salman Alvi held for ‘killing wife’

ISLAMABAD: Police on Wednesday apprehended a broadcast journalist Ali Salman Alvi from Islamabad over allegations of killing his wife Sadaf Zahra and covering up the entire case by terming it a suicide, ARY NEWS reported.

The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him on the complaint of the victim’s sister. “The incident occurred on June 29 and we arrested Ali Salman on the same day,” the police said as a high-ranking probe body to be led by a Superintendent of Police (SP) is formed to probe into the matter.

پنجاب پولیس راولپنڈی نے اس واقعہ پر فوری کاروائی کرتے ہوئے ملزم کو 29 جون کو گرفتار کر لیا تھا ۔ کیس کی مزید کاروائی قانون کے مطابق میرٹ پر کی جارہی ہے۔ https://t.co/A3wIbz3g2G — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) July 8, 2020

The police claimed that it had carried out post-mortem and forensics of the body and also sent the suicide note of the victim for forensics to ascertain its authenticity.

Moreover, the complaint filed by Sadaf Zahra’s sister read that Ali Salman telephoned them from the victim’s phone on the day of the incident, claiming that she had done something bad to herself.

Read More: Man commits suicide after killing wife, two children

“When we reached Sadaf’s House in Yousuf Colony, the doors were locked from inside and as soon as we entered the room, we found her hanging from a ceiling fan,” the complaint lodged with the police and quoting victim’s sister claimed.

It is hoped that good officers of @RwpPolice will not be influenced. They’ve arrested the accused. FIR mentions signs of torture on body. The racket of extortion & blackmailing of women also needs to be investigated to bring the GANG to justice.#JusticeForZahra pic.twitter.com/UZSpe2AlHd — Arshad Sharif (@arsched) July 8, 2020



The sister further claimed that the accused was also involved in torturing his wife several times.

Social media is also abuzz with the Justice for Zahra trend with people from all walks of life demanding a speedy trial in the case to bring the culprit to justice.

Comments

comments