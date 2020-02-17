Web Analytics
JusticeForMadiha: Brutal rape, murder of Hangu girl sparks uproar

Hangu minor girl Madiha

HANGU: The harrowing incident of the brutal rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district has sparked uproar and protest on social media with people using #JusticeForMadiha to demand justice for the minor victim.

The minor was reportedly found raped and murdered in Saro Khel village, Hangu district on Sunday.

According to initial investigation, she was brutally murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

This latest case of child sexual abuse is a cruel and tragic reminder of how children remain vulnerable to such crime.

This case comes in the wake of the passage of Zainab Alert Bill which among other things calls for establishment of a Helpline for missing children and Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA).

Also Read: SPECIAL REPORT: All You Need to Know About the Zainab Alert Bill

The horrifying incident has triggered outcry with social media users calling for publicly executing those found involved in child abuse to act as a deterrent and lower rate of crime.


   

 

 

 

 

Read More: 16 suspects rounded up over rape, murder of Hangu girl, FIR lodged

