JusticeForMadiha: Brutal rape, murder of Hangu girl sparks uproar

HANGU: The harrowing incident of the brutal rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district has sparked uproar and protest on social media with people using #JusticeForMadiha to demand justice for the minor victim.

The minor was reportedly found raped and murdered in Saro Khel village, Hangu district on Sunday.

According to initial investigation, she was brutally murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

This latest case of child sexual abuse is a cruel and tragic reminder of how children remain vulnerable to such crime.

This case comes in the wake of the passage of Zainab Alert Bill which among other things calls for establishment of a Helpline for missing children and Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA).

The horrifying incident has triggered outcry with social media users calling for publicly executing those found involved in child abuse to act as a deterrent and lower rate of crime.

I can’t say what had happened، how it happened but the chain is same and the flow is in continuity another flower is plucked.

7 years old Madiha killed in hangu kpk#JusticeForMadiha

#JusticeForMadiha#JusticeForMadiha #UNFocusPTMLongMarch2DIK pic.twitter.com/JtuGiKyQi4 — Ayaz pashteen kakr (@PashtoonAyaz) February 16, 2020





مجرموں کے لیے سخت سزائیں اور ان پر عمل درآمد ہونا چاہیے لیکن کیا آپ لوگوں کو لگتا ہے کہ سخت قانون بنانے اور مثالی سزائیں دینے سے یہ درندے عبرت حاصل کریں گے؟ والدین سے گزارش ہے کہ اپنے بچوں پر نظر رکھیں اور کسی پر اندھا اعتماد نہ کریں کیونکہ یہی ایک واحد حل ہے۔#JusticeForMadiha pic.twitter.com/mDl5UDiyh6 — لبنیٰ۔ Lubna 🇵🇰 (@insanelawyer) February 17, 2020

Sad to hear the loss of another innocent life to this inhumane behavior. #JusticeForMadiha — Sharjeel A. Ehmer (@sharjeelehmer) February 17, 2020

#ripnaeemulhaque#JusticeForMadiha

This 10Year Little girl was missing yesterday in district Hangu , village Sarokhel , and today in the morning she was found dead. She was broken into pieces and rolled in shopper. We request deputy commissioner and concerns. pic.twitter.com/2de7h3SFCs — ❤HɐɔʞǝɹᗡıϽonɹǝ❤ (@Soul_Abid) February 16, 2020

If it’s only the name that keeps changing with every #justicefor hashtag, and not the trend, then there’s something seriously wrong with what we are doing. It’s time for action, not hashtags. #JusticeForMadiha #hangrapistspublicly — Annie (@iamquratsaeed) February 17, 2020

Stop making excuses! Children of Pakistan are screaming for help. Child sexual abuse is happeing in homes, streets, madrassas, villages, cities.

Yet another child brutally raped & murdered in #Hungu. #JusticeForMadiha #ChildSexualAbuse pic.twitter.com/g4xftOW4BB — Fareeha Jamali (@akbar_fareeha) February 17, 2020

Being a father of a daughter myself, this absolutley broke my heart 💔

7 yr old little angel was raped & brutally killed in Hangu Dist.

No amount of mourning or words can compensate the loss of this beautiful little girl. How long will this cruelty continue?#JusticeForMadiha pic.twitter.com/xbEOKIhOrh — Shaan (@Shanyousaf6) February 16, 2020

Pls raise your voice like your own daughter #JusticeForMadiha pic.twitter.com/nWYwLU154d — Sarfraz Ahmad Sandhu (@ah_sarfraz) February 16, 2020

For parents entire world is their children. What pains them the most in the world is their pain. You can feel departed little soul’s parents 💔 Put these names on the paper and hang them publicly as punishment.#JusticeForMadiha pic.twitter.com/mUt7obDfea — HURAIRA ツ (@AslamYaxin) February 16, 2020

Wake up call for nation stand up and demand frm govt & judiciary to hang the rapist publicly, As we were stand for little Zanib, plz stand up for my angel Madiha#JusticeForMadiha pic.twitter.com/nGI48MhUHv — Bhatt Aamir (@bhataamir19019) February 17, 2020

Another day any other flower an other culprit an other excuse an other Zulm an other day Allah till when this will happen. We are waiting to see our children to get the same fate. Where is this nation heading too are we even humans leave Islam? #JusticeForMadiha pic.twitter.com/E4jFVrJHuJ — OFFICIAL RIZVITEAMOFFICE (@Zubia_Bilal) February 16, 2020

