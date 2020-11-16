Justice Qaiser Rasheed sworn in as acting PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan on Monday sworn in as acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court, ARY News reported.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House Peshawar. Justice Qaiser Rasheed was administered oath by Governor Shah Farman.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the PHC, lawyers, elected representatives and others.

Last week, Justice Qaiser was appointed as acting chief justice of the PHC. He will work on the post till the appointment of regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

The position was lying vacant after the sad demisePeshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth who had died from COVID-19 on November 12.

A spokesperson from the Peshawar High Court had said Waqar Seth was hospitalized a week back with coronavirus-related complications. He had been undergoing treatment at Kulsoom International Hospital in Islamabad.

Read more: PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth dies of coronavirus

Funeral prayers of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth had been offered on Friday at Peshawar’s Karnal Sher Khan Stadium.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior judges had expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Justice Waqar Seth.

