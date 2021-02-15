Justice Isa excuses himself from being part of any SC bench: sources

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa has excused himself from being part of any Supreme Court (SC) bench, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Well-informed sources said that Justice Qazi Isa has penned a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice, Gulzar Ahmed and excused himself from being part of any of the apex court bench.

The CJP, on the wish of Justice Isa not included him in any of the benches, said sources.

It is to be mentioned that Justice Isa will pen his dissent note this week in a case related to the provision of development funds to the lawmakers.

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, had said that Supreme Court Justice Faez “should not hear matters involving the prime minister” in a written order on a petition pertaining to allegations that the premier distributed development funds among lawmakers.

