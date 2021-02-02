Mobile phone of SC’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa gets ‘hacked’   

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa got hacked on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported quoting a spokesman of the apex court.

According to the spokesman of the Supreme Court, misguiding communication could be made from the mobile phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

اور جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسی کا موبائیل ہیک ہوگیا۔ pic.twitter.com/bzIrHzAiSJ — Hassan Ayub Khan (@HassanAyub82) February 2, 2021



“Messages and other correspondence from the mobile phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa should be considered as fake and false,” the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that mobile phone hacking targetting eminent personalities has been reported previously and authorities have issued warnings against opening any messages from unknown numbers.

According to a report quoting officials in Pakistan, the incidence of WhatsApp hacking has surged with more people than ever complaining against the notorious activity in the country.

Read More: WhatsApp alert: Hoax message about virus can ‘hack your phone in 10 seconds’

According to the reported incidents, the target is likely to receive a message from a friendly contact asking them to share a code that the target may get from a variety of other sources.

Once the malware code is sent from a WhatsApp number, the person perpetrating the hack will get access to the target’s account.

It is highly advised by the relevant authorities to never respond to such messages requesting any codes from your WhatsApp account for this may prove fatal for your account’s security firewall.

