K-Electric CEO briefs cabinet body over power supply situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday chaired a meeting of a sub-committee of the federal cabinet on energy affairs, where the K-Electric official briefed them over recent power outages in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting reviewed the measures to balance the demand and supply of electricity in the business hub of the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the K-Electric briefed the meeting over steps taken by the power company to overcome electricity shortfall.

The power ministry said that they had extended every possible assistance to the power company, solely responsible for supplying electricity to the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that everyone should be clear of his responsibilities in order to ensure continuous electricity supply in the city.

“We are constantly in touch with the K-Electric officials over electricity supply in the city,” he said and directed the power ministry to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city.

A committee was also formed under the supervision of Special Assistant to PM on Power Sector Shahzad Qasim to review fuel supply measures to the power company.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asad Umar said on June 09 that Karachi would receive additional 1400MW electricity by 2023.

He said this while chairing a special meeting on Monday to review the future electricity demand-supply outlook of Karachi.

The meeting deliberated upon the possible measures to supply additional electricity to Karachi through the national grid to meet the future requirements.

Asad Umar directed the concerned quarters to look into the commercial aspects of various projects and to remove any bottlenecks in the construction of new grid stations.

The forum was informed that the electricity demand in Karachi was expected to rise to almost 4100 MW by 2023, and thus, would require an additional 1300 MW to meet the future requirements.

