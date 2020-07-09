K-Electric to get more gas for power generation: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan says the federal government is providing an additional 100 megawatt of electricity to K-Electric to help end power outages in Karachi.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he said the government took measures to improve power supply in the country’s financial hub and address the issue of prolonged power cuts.

“We are providing an additional 100 megawatt of electricity to K-electric, which is way more than agreed with it,” he told the house. Besides, he added, 30,000 metric tons of furnace oil and 100 mmcfd gas have been given to the power distributor.

Omar Ayub also said K-Electric will be supplied 30 mmcfd more gas to generate 200 megawatts of power, lamenting that it did not develop its system over years, due to which its power supply system lacked the capacity to take more electricity from the national grid.

Perturbed by unannounced load-shedding and overbilling by K-Electric, a number of citizens have taken the port city’s sole power distributor to the Sindh High Court (SHC).

A two-judge bench of the high court, headed by Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh, will hear a petition filed against the power utility over prolonged power outages and excessive billing as the petitioners’ plea for urgent hearing of the case has been granted.

Comments

comments