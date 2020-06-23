K-Electric announces to increase load shedding hours

KARACHI: The K-electric on Tuesday announced to extend the duration of load shedding in the mega city due to furnace oil shortage, ARY News reported.

K-Electric spokesperson in a statement said that Karachi’s sole power distributor is facing continued challenges on account of inconsistent supply of furnace oil in line with its demand.

“This current situation was further compounded late Friday night due to an unexpected technical fault at its Bin Qasim Power Station (BQPS)-1,” he added.

The residents of Karachi continued facing long hours of load shedding amid scorching heat and Covid-19 pandemic.

A 12-hours announced and unannounced load shedding in the metropolis has irked people of Karachi, especially the Covid-19 patients isolated at homes.

The citizens have demanded the federal and Sindh government to take notice of long hours of load shedding in Karachi amid the hot weather and Covid-19 pandemic.

