KARACHI: The residents of Karachi continued facing long hours of load shedding amid scorching heat and Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to details, a 12-hours load shedding in the metropolis has irked people of Karachi, especially the Covid-19 patients isolated at homes.

There are confirmed 49,000 coronavirus patients in Karachi, of which 29,000 have been isolated at homes, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Lyari, Quaidabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, North Karachi, Korangi and other areas were among the areas which experienced long hours of load shedding.

The citizens have demanded the federal and Sindh government to take notice of long hours of load shedding in Karachi amid the hot weather and Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast the city will remain in the grip of hot weather with temperature likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius during the coming days.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during evening and night times.

