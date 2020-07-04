KARACHI: Unannounced load-shedding continued tormenting people in different parts of the metropolis all night amid the hot summer, ARY News reported on Saturday.

K-Electric failed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity in Karachi as 8 to 12 hours of load-shedding continued amid scorching heat and coronavirus pandemic.

The areas that face unannounced power outages not only during the day but also at night include Quaidabad, Landhi, Korangi, Nazimabad, Lyari, Orangi Town, Keemari, Banaras, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Malir and Sher Shah.

The residents of Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Mosa Colony, Mehmoodabad, Federal B Area were also facing 3-12 hours load shedding amid scorching weather.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and several MPAs held a meeting with KE representatives at the Governor House on Friday to address Karachi’s worsening power crisis, with Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub joining them via video-link.

Earlier on June 26, the K-Electric (KE) had assured Sindh Governor Imran Ismail of ending load-shedding in the next 48 hours after the power utility was promised additional supply of gas and furnace oil to increase power generation.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast beginning of a rainy spell in Karachi from July 06 (Monday) as Karachi continues to brave sweltering weather.

The met office has predicted hot and humid weather in the city today with partly overcast skies.

The maximum temperature in the metropolis is expected to remain between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius today.

