K-Electric failed to run power plants on diesel after gas shortage

KARACHI: K-Electric has failed to run two of its power plants on diesel to overcome electricity shortfall faced by the Karachiites during April 2020, ARY NEWS reported citing National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) documents.

According to details, under the generation license conditions, the K-electric had to run two of its plants-Bin Qasim Power Plant-II (BQPS-II) and Korangi plant- on diesel in case of a gas shortage.

The NEPRA in its March 2019 order on page 13 also directed that the K-Electric could use diesel as an alternate fuel for these two power plants.

Furthermore, the Bin Qasim Power Plant-I (BQPS-I) could also be run using light diesel oil as an alternative fuel in case of gas shortage.

The experts blamed NEPRA over its failure to ensure that the K-Electric use alternate fuel to run its power plants to increase its power generation capacity.

The K-Electric, however, rejected the perception and claimed that the small power units could only be run on natural gas and diesel could not be used for them as an alternate fuel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-electric on September 23 announced to extend the duration of load shedding in the megacity owing to low gas pressure.

The duration of load-shedding in several areas of the city has extended up to 15 hours, while the areas exempted from load-shedding were also experiencing five hours load-shedding daily.

On the other hand, a K-Electric spokesperson said that the company was facing a 400MW shortfall of electricity owing to low gas pressure.

The production is affected by gas-fired SITE area plants, while the furnace oil-based plants are operating at full capacity, said KE spokesperson.

Comments

comments