Video: This is how Kamyab Jawan loan helped female entrepreneur Sobia

ISLAMABAD: In yet another story of success, SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar shared a story of a female entrepreneur Sobia Rashid Gill, who expanded her beauty parlour business with a loan provided under Kamyab Jawan program, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Usman Dar said that the program is helping to improve the livelihood of the deprived segments of the society as per the vision of PM Imran Khan and shared the story of Sobia Rashid Gill, who belong to a minority community and availed Kamyab Jawan program loan to expand her business.

Narrating her success, Sobia Gill said in the video that she was passionate about her business from childhood and was running a beauty parlour on a small scale to support her husband and parents.

She was initially running a small-scale beauty parlour at her home with an investment of Rs30,000 besides also providing beautification training to new entrants.

“I wanted to expand my business, however, I have no money to do this,” she said and added that she learned about the Kamyab Jawan program and decided to avail it.

To her surprise, days after the application, Bank of Punjab officials visited Sobia and encouraged her to expand her business.

“Despite being a minority, I was amazed over the quick approval of my Rs540,000 loan and received it without any obstacle,” she said adding that she expanded her business and opened another branch of her beauty parlour with the money besides giving training to eight girls in beatification course free of cost.

