Kamyab Jawan Programme: PM Khan to distribute loan cheques today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute cheques amongst the successful applicants for Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP) today (Friday), ARY News reported.

The Kamyab Jawan Programme had received one million applications by the youth across the country and was receiving 80,000 to 100,000 applications on daily basis which showed youth’s interest and accomplishment of the programme.

The ceremony to distribute cheques will be held in Islamabad, which will be attended by PM’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Adviser, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and others.

In first phase an amount of Rs 100 billion had been allocated for ”Kamyab Jawan Programme” to facilitate one million youth across the country.

Soft loan scheme aims at making youth economically independent: Usman Dar

According to the programme, loan of Rs 100,000 to 150,000 will be given to the youth in the first phase.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, PM’s Special Assistant Usman Dar said the programme will help the youth in setting up their businesses. PM is all set to fulfill his promise made with the youth.

The State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have been entrusted with the task of devising a feasible strategy to launch “Kamyab Jawan Youth Card.”

The card will be aimed at ensuring financial inclusion and economic empowerment of youth in the country

