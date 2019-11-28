Soft loan scheme aims at making youth economically independent: Usman Dar    

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Thursday said the soft loan scheme, launched by the PTI government, aimed at making the youth economically independent under Kamyab Jawan Programme, ARY News reported.

Addressing a seminar titled “State of Youth in Pakistan” in Islamabad, Usman Dar said that 68 per cent of the country’s population consists of youth and the government was committed to bring them into the mainstream.

Under the soft loan scheme, the government will provide loans worth Rs100,000 without any interest while the youth will have to pay six per cent interest on loans up to Rs500,000, he added.

The special assistant said that the scheme was getting prompt response and added that 75,000 youth have filled the online registration forms so far.

Earlier on October 17, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, had said that the national youth empowerment plan, ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’, was being launched to end employment and other issues.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, had expressed her views that the national youth was the hope for a bright future of the country and its transformation into a greater state.

