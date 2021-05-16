Kangana Ranaut claims viral image of bodies floating in river is from Nigeria; gets trolled

Kangana Ranaut, who is no stranger to landing in controversy, is once again stirring the pot after posting yet another incriminating video on Instagram in which she claims that the now-viral image of bodies floating down a river in India is actually from Nigeria.

Talking about and siding with the Israeli offensive against Palestine in the video, Ranaut went on a tirade on how Indians should learn from Israelis on how to come together in times of crisis instead of being divided.

Going off on a tangent per usual, Ranaut turned to reference viral images coming out of India’s COVID-19 crisis, including reports of bodies, believed to be of COVID patients, floating down the Ganges river in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Instagram removes Kangana Ranaut’s COVID-19 post

“As we saw during corona, a picture of an elderly lady on the street with an oxygen mask was widely circulated around the world and it turned out that the image wasn’t even taken during COVID,” claimed the Tanu Weds Manu actor.

That’s not all. She went on to add, “Just yesterday we got to know that the pictures of bodies floating down Ganga are actually from Nigeria.”

Kangana Ranaut terms COVID-19 a ‘wakeup call’ after dismissing it as ‘small-time flu’

In the same video, Ranaut also urged the Indian government to mandate military service for all Indian students, saying, “Hum bhi karna chahte hain, hum bhi karenge (We also want to do it, we will also do it.)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Ranaut’s video triggered a barrage of Twitter memes, with netizens pulling out all stops to take digs at her claims. “2000 dead bodies have reportedly been found buried on the banks of the Ganga. Kangana Ranaut should demand the resignation of the President of Nigeria,” joked one user.

2000 dead bodies have reportedly been found buried on the banks of the Ganga. Kangana Ranaut should demand the resignation of the President of Nigeria. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 15, 2021

Another shared a video showing a man standing on the banks of a river in India and explaining the situation in Hindi. “According to Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut, these folks are Nigerians. Yes, they speak Hindi in Nigeria, I get that,” wrote the user.

According to Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut, these folks are Nigerians. Yes, they speak Hindi in Nigeria, I get that. https://t.co/gQ8oFHOyx9 — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) May 15, 2021

Yet another user said, “For Kangana – – Mumbai is POK. – Farmers are Khal!stani. – International media is biased. – UP is Nigeria. And most importantly, Modi Ji is a great leader. Lol.”

For Kangana – – Mumbai is POK.

– Farmers are Khal!stani.

– International media is biased.

– UP is Nigeria. And most importantly, Modi Ji is a great leader. Lol. — Narundar (@NarundarM) May 15, 2021

Kangana says that images of dead bodies floating in Ganga are from Nigeria. Meantime, Yogi ji is confused when did he renamed UP as Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/Yl1FCA5nPC — ਇਕਬਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਮਰਾ (@Samrasinghtweet) May 15, 2021

Kangana on her way to Nigeria via "UP" through River Ganga !🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/k9VGSCwcUh — Thanos Pandit (parody) (@Thanos_pandith) May 15, 2021

Comments

comments