Kanwal Naseer – first female voice of PTV is no more

Renowned broadcaster Kanwal Naseer passed away after a short illness in Islamabad on Thursday. She was 73.

Kanwal Naseer was the first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer of Pakistan Television (PTV). She remained associated with Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan for five decades.

پاکستان ٹیلی ویژن کی پہلی خاتون اناؤنسر، ڈرامہ آرٹسٹ محترمہ کنول نصیر انتقال کر گئیں۔

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون۔ pic.twitter.com/8SsAwOErw9 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) March 25, 2021

Kanwal Naseer was born in 1948 in Lahore.

She started working at the PTV at the age of 17. The renowned broadcaster made her first announcement at the PTV on 26th November 1964.

She awarded with Pride of Performance and numerous other national awards.

Read More: Famed TV host Tariq Aziz passes away

The famed broadcaster was the daughter of legendary actor Mohini Hameed (Apa Shamim) and mother-in-law of PTI Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad.

Ministers and others have expressed condolence on her demise.

The first female voice of PTV, the legendary Kanwal Naseer is no more. RIP pic.twitter.com/lwwsZ63gf5 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 25, 2021

Comments

comments