Karachi: 4 injured in New Year night’s celebratory firing, 8 rounded up

KARACHI: At least four people, a woman among them, were injured in incidents of celebratory firing reported from various parts of the port city to herald the new year.

According to police, they received as many as 22 complaints of aerial firing, after which first information reports (FIRs) were registered at Jackson, Darakshan and Clifton police stations.

The police said eight suspects have been arrested for resorting to aerial firing despite ban. Besides, as many bikers were also rounded up for reckless racing and one-wheeling.

Sindh police had launched a WhatsApp helpline for citizens to shoot and share videos of aerial firing on New Year’s Eve so law enforcers can take action against violators.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon asked the netizens for help in discouraging the practice by sending videos of elements indulging in celebratory gunfire on WhatsApp number 03435142770.

