Pashto singer celebrates new car with aerial firing, lands in trouble

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police arrested Pashto singer Neelum Gul on a charge of resorting to aerial firing in Mardan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the police, she indulged in aerial firing to celebrate purchasing a new car.

Also Read: Police want citizens to share videos of New Year’s Eve firing on WhatsApp

The singer was arrested after a video of her firing the gun into the air went viral on social media platforms, they said, adding a pistol was recovered from her possession.

The third clause of the ‘Prohibition of Firing and Use of Explosive Substances at Marriage and Other Ceremonies Act, 1988’ bars firing on any occasion.

Also Read: Man celebrates bail by aerial firing; gets arrested again

The clause states: “firing and the use of explosive substances on marriages or other such ceremonies, including political receptions or processions or stray firing at a public place is prohibited”. All violators “shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to Rs10,000 or both.”

Comments

comments